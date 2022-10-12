Michael Biggs, professor of sociology at the University of Oxford, examines the scientific, historical, and political foundations of contemporary gender identity ideology, arguing that the rapid expansion of gender-affirming care for minors has outpaced the quality of evidence supporting it while becoming increasingly resistant to critical scrutiny. Drawing on decades of research into gender dysphoria, demographic trends, and public policy, Biggs traces the evolution of transgender medicine from its early clinical origins through the development of the Dutch Protocol and the subsequent international adoption of medical interventions for children and adolescents. The discussion explores the sharp rise in adolescent gender dysphoria, particularly among teenage girls, the influence of social media and changing cultural norms, and the growing reassessment of treatment protocols by health authorities across Europe. Biggs argues that institutional pressures within academia, medicine, and government have narrowed the scope of legitimate debate, discouraging researchers and clinicians from questioning prevailing assumptions despite mounting concerns over long-term outcomes and safeguarding. The conversation also examines the tension between gender identity ideology and sex-based rights, the relationship between activism and evidence-based policymaking, and the broader implications for academic freedom, scientific integrity, and democratic discourse. Rather than framing the issue as a purely ideological dispute, Biggs situates it within a wider debate over how modern societies evaluate evidence, balance competing rights, and preserve open scientific inquiry on one of the most contentious public policy questions of the twenty-first century.