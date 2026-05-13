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Late Capitalism at War
Militarised Accumulation and the Irrational Rationality of the Iran War
  Dmitry Pozhidaev
Victory Day and the Battle Over Memory
Europe’s Left Warns Against the Return of Fascism
  Ana Vračar
India’s Workers Rise Again
Mass Protests Erupt Against Repression and Anti-Labor Reforms
  Abdul Rahman
Epic Interruptus
The Iranian Snare and American Defeat
  Binoy Kampmark
Mali Stands Tall
Citizens Rally Behind Military Government After Coordinated Armed Attacks
  Pavan Kulkarni
Trump Rejects Iran Peace Proposal
Strait of Hormuz Crisis Deepens Global Energy Fears
  Abdul Rahman
Caveat Canvas
ShinyHunters Hacks the Education Sector
  Binoy Kampmark
People Power and Palestine
How the BDS Movement Expanded Across Europe After Gaza
  Ana Vračar
Fertile Hydrology
Lessons from the Saharan Deluge and the Early Signs of Greening Visible from Space
  ElHabib Benamara
Ida Susser
S5E60
  Julian Vigo and Savage Minds
1:08:30
The Limits of Power
The War on Iran Will Likely End in American Retreat
  Jeffrey Sachs and Sybil Fares
Ted Turner
The Devil Behind Cable News
  Binoy Kampmark
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