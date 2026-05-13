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Late Capitalism at War
Militarised Accumulation and the Irrational Rationality of the Iran War
6 hrs ago
•
Dmitry Pozhidaev
23
2
10
Victory Day and the Battle Over Memory
Europe’s Left Warns Against the Return of Fascism
10 hrs ago
•
Ana Vračar
21
6
India’s Workers Rise Again
Mass Protests Erupt Against Repression and Anti-Labor Reforms
11 hrs ago
•
Abdul Rahman
20
11
Epic Interruptus
The Iranian Snare and American Defeat
15 hrs ago
•
Binoy Kampmark
32
12
Mali Stands Tall
Citizens Rally Behind Military Government After Coordinated Armed Attacks
May 12
•
Pavan Kulkarni
28
6
Trump Rejects Iran Peace Proposal
Strait of Hormuz Crisis Deepens Global Energy Fears
May 12
•
Abdul Rahman
17
5
Caveat Canvas
ShinyHunters Hacks the Education Sector
May 12
•
Binoy Kampmark
17
3
People Power and Palestine
How the BDS Movement Expanded Across Europe After Gaza
May 12
•
Ana Vračar
23
9
Fertile Hydrology
Lessons from the Saharan Deluge and the Early Signs of Greening Visible from Space
May 11
•
ElHabib Benamara
29
6
Ida Susser
S5E60
May 11
•
Julian Vigo
and
Savage Minds
16
8
1:08:30
The Limits of Power
The War on Iran Will Likely End in American Retreat
May 11
•
Jeffrey Sachs
and
Sybil Fares
108
1
25
Ted Turner
The Devil Behind Cable News
May 11
•
Binoy Kampmark
19
7
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