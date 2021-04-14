In this episode, “ex-scientist” Andy Lewis discusses his Quackometer, originally an AI-like experiment to see if a machine could recognise pages on the internet that could differentiate between the uncritical acceptance and evidence-based evaluation. Describing his work in advancing scepticism, Lewis details the “trouble” he has created by examining Rudolf Steiner’s anthroposophy, homoeopathy and the gender debate. Lewis notes how much of the scientific hokum espoused by various movements means that ideas or treatments are wrapped up with the person (the practitioner), thus becoming part of a larger identity politics usually found within the privileged classes, as these “luxury beliefs” are part of business models that thrive on quackery. Lewis also discusses his work in libel law reform, elaborating how lawsuits claiming libel have been historically claimant-friendly in the UK and noting how such threats have resulted in the chilling of public debate even within the organised sceptical world.