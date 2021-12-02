Arun Dohle, Director of Adoptee Rights Council and Against Child Trafficking, discusses how adoption is never conducted in the best interests of children but instead protects the interests of adoption agencies, adoptive parents and other vested organisations. Covering some of the legal quagmires between international conventions like the Hague Adoption Convention and the Convention on the Rights of the Child, national laws, and inter-country adoption, Dohle vituperates the practice of adoption, considering it a form of child trafficking, replete with human rights abuses to both the adoptee and parents as the state, private organisations, and western agents take it upon themselves to offer their economic advantage as the “better life” for the impoverished child from situations—both familial and national—perceived to be perennially “in need” of adoption.
Savage Minds Podcast
This podcast takes on current events, social commentary, the arts & politics through discussions with experts in the field.This podcast takes on current events, social commentary, the arts & politics through discussions with experts in the field.
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