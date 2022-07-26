Dr Az Hakeem, a Consultant Psychiatrist and Visiting Professor in Psychiatry & Applied Psychotherapy who ran a specialist gender dysphoria service in the NHS for twelve years, discusses gender dysphoria and the politicisation of this condition within what has become its own lobby. Discussing his involvement with the Clinical Advisory Network on Sex and Gender, a group of clinicians based in the UK and Ireland, calling for a greater understanding of the effects of sex and gender in healthcare, Hakeem notes how he and his colleagues are concerned about the current overthrow of reality by gender ideology, especially as children are being put on a trajectory of hormones and surgery. He also explores the theatre of organisational “support” offered by the medical community vituperating the Royal College of Psychiatrists that issues statements supporting “gender” treatments even rough it failed to ask its psychiatrist members and fellows within the College for their opinions on this subject. Hakeem maintains that most psychiatrists do not share the official mantra of the RCP. When asked where scientific evidence exists that demonstrates an enhancement of quality of life resulting from “gender affirming” surgeries or hormones, Hakeem answers, “There is no evidence,” elaborating how there are no follow-up studies on this demographic within the NHS, thus allowing the propagation of false narratives (eg. that those who are refused treatment will commit suicide) to bend pubic opinion on this subject.