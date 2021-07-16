In this episode, journalist Beatrix Campbell discusses her shift from the Communist Party to the Green Party analysing the horrors of Stalinism, the end of Perestroika in 1991 and the emergence of green politics to which she gravitated. Delving into the transgender issue that has plagued politics in the UK in recent years, Campbell discusses how the Green Party was captured by transgender ideology that decided that there was no debate and that the feminists who wanted to hold this debate were necessarily “transphobic,” a position that was instrumental in frightening people away from having any debate. Noting how trans ideology is highly sourced and hegemonic, Campbell elucidates how the Green and Labour parties were hammered by the toxicity and “cultish madness” of an identity politics that most people had never fully considered. Campbell also discusses her forthcoming book, Secrets and Silence (2022) about child sexual abuse and the cultural taboos around this social fact and the encouraging reality that today we are able to hold conversations on this subject.