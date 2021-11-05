Ceri Black, a survivor of childhood sexual abuse and a campaigner for child protection and for the rights of women and girls, discusses child sexual exploitation and protection today, discussing her own journey from victim to activist. Discussing the normalisation of paedophilia today to include child trafficking and the growing exploitation of children within so-called “leftist” communities that sexualise children (eg. Drag Queen Story Time), Black frames her horror of seeing the social media reactions to the Wi Spa incident in Los Angeles, especially that of Laurie Penny who suggested the child exposed to a naked man in the woman’s section of the spa “not to stare at other people’s genitals without their permission.” In response to Penny’s comment, Ceri wrote a Twitter thread about how to protect children by spotting predatory behaviour. As a result of her tweets, the Northern Ireland police have been threatening to arrest Black.
Savage Minds Podcast
This podcast takes on current events, social commentary, the arts & politics through discussions with experts in the field.This podcast takes on current events, social commentary, the arts & politics through discussions with experts in the field.
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