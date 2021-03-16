Chris Elston, a Canadian father of two young daughters and former insurance broker turned full-time activist, describes how growing alarm at the rapid spread of gender ideology in schools and the medicalisation of children drove him into public action. After a billboard reading “I heart JK Rowling” was censored in Vancouver, he began wearing sandwich-board signs in city centres, most prominently “Children cannot consent to puberty blockers,” and travelling across Canada to speak with passers-by. Elston recounts the hostility he routinely encounters, especially from young women; the physical assaults and arrests he has faced; and the near-total silence of mainstream media. He argues that school curricula introducing gender identity from kindergarten, combined with the affirmation model and puberty blockers, are producing a wave of rapid-onset gender dysphoria that blindsides parents and risks sterility and lifelong medical dependence. Ordinary people, he finds, largely agree once informed, yet politicians and institutions remain captured by a vocal activist minority. Elston maintains that only persistent street-level conversation and parental awareness can reverse the trend, framing the issue as a medical scandal whose scale and consequences demand urgent public reckoning.
Savage Minds Podcast
This podcast takes on current events, social commentary, the arts & politics through discussions with experts in the field.This podcast takes on current events, social commentary, the arts & politics through discussions with experts in the field.
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