Claire Fox, director of the Academy of Ideas and member of the House of Lords as Baroness Fox of Buckley, discusses her participation in the recent debate in the House of Lords regarding the absence of the word “women” in the Ministerial and other Maternity Allowances Act, addressing the double standards and hypocrisy in contemporary politics which is attempting to “nod through” legislation that erases all reference to biological reality. Fox also talks about how public discourse has become so beholden to trans ideology that local authorities and venues have been cancelling events and branding women with epithets. Analysing how leaders like Corbyn and Biden have not understood the significance of gender identity, suggesting that they have been badly advised on this issue, Fox contends that these leaders nodded through some regressive ideas presented to them as “progressive” by those behind the scenes who are “hanging on the coat-tails” of the left while not having to be minimally transparent about their political projects.