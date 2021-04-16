Author and human rights lawyer Dan Kovalik discusses his soon-to-be-released book Cancel This Book: The Progressive Case Against Cancel Culture while addressing the adjacent problems today within the left to include the ostensibly “progressive” policies around virus mitigation that dismiss the needs of survival for the poor and the working class. Citing longstanding problems within American politics, Kovalik analyses the Democratic party’s repudiation of the working class for several decades while noting its gravitation towards the wealthy and notes how lockdown perfectly materialises the class divide while sweeping aside all the economic issues of socialised healthcare. Devoting part of his discussion to the 1,000 strikes of workers across the United States last year, Kovalik notes how class is now a verboten topic both within the media and within the foremost socialist organisation in the country, which has focused its energies on identity politics in recent years.
Savage Minds Podcast
This podcast takes on current events, social commentary, the arts & politics through discussions with experts in the field.This podcast takes on current events, social commentary, the arts & politics through discussions with experts in the field.
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes