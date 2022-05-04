Dennis Kavanagh, a former criminal barrister and one of the directors of the Gay Men's Network, discusses his recent article that analyses the case of barrister Allison Bailey against the UK charity, Stonewall, while historicising lesbian and gay rights in Britain since the 1980s. Noting the incredible irony of Britain’s most important gay and lesbian charity having changed course over its historic protection of gay and lesbian rights to swap out the political narrative of sex for gender, where being “same-sex attracted” has been carefully conflated with “gender dysphoria,” Kavanagh elaborates how gender ideology has become a subterfuge for Schrodinger’s medical condition whereby on the one hand, this ideology is framed as part of a larger civil rights movement that is not a medical condition while on the other hand, adherents to this ideology exact demands for medical care. Kavanagh lays out the “culture of silence” that permeates gender ideology whereby women are disproportinately silenced for stating that sex is real while this movement evidences an appallingly regressive discourse replete with misogyny, homophobia and racism.



