Dora Moutot, journalist, Instagrammer (@tasjoui), and author of Mâle-baisées, talks about patriarchy and feminism today through a critique of the language of identity and queer politics being pushed by the left within France. Delving into the politics of medicine and the divide between how men and women are offered unequal access to medicine, Moutot chronicles how men who claim to be women will readily receive medical interventions, while women suffering from conditions like endometriosis were only covered by the state one month ago, with many other conditions falling outside state funding. Moutot also covers her views on the gender identity movement, political lesbianism, and how non-Western cultures approach death while offering a window into how to understand the popular media messages and literature regarding women and feminism.
Savage Minds Podcast
This podcast takes on current events, social commentary, the arts & politics through discussions with experts in the field.This podcast takes on current events, social commentary, the arts & politics through discussions with experts in the field.
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