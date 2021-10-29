Eric Kaufmann, Professor of Politics at Birkbeck College, University of London, discusses his recent report, Academic Freedom in Crisis, and the current climate of political discrimination, self-censorship and public punishment ongoing within British academic institutions today. Detailing recent cases of harassment and mobbing, such as that of Kathleen Stock at the University of Sussex and his own colleague, Lisa Tilley, who denounced him, blaming his criticism of critical race theory for the alleged “sickening environment” in his department, Kaufmann delineates some of the reasons behind this religious fervour within British universities and the current threat to liberalism in western societies. Kaufmann addresses the censorious attitudes prevalent among the younger generation whereby authoritarianism is being driven by the masses and those who identify with oppression.
Savage Minds Podcast
This podcast takes on current events, social commentary, the arts & politics through discussions with experts in the field.This podcast takes on current events, social commentary, the arts & politics through discussions with experts in the field.
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