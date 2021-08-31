Savage Minds

Savage Minds

Savage Minds
Savage Minds Podcast
Genspect
0:00
-1:25:46

Genspect

S1E80
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Julian Vigo's avatar
Savage Minds and Julian Vigo

Dee and Marie, two parents of children who have struggled with gender dysphoria, describe their experiences in dealing with the medical system and their children’s mental and physical health in light of the current, quite toxic climate for anyone who questions current orthodoxy and practices that are medicalising gender. Covering their familial situation, the schools and medical practices for gender dysphoria, these two members of Genspect detail their struggles in addressing the practitioners and institutions that have buttressed gender ideology, the reality behind rapid-onset gender dysphoria (ROGD), the larger political framework within the USA, and the increase in children who are given a diagnosis of “gender dysphoria” by clinicians who fail to address—much less diagnose—comorbidities such as autism and other neurodivergent conditions, or social patterns such as the over-representation of adopted children who present with gender dysphoria.

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