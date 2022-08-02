George Christensen, a former Australian politician, discusses the disastrous political decisions made during the pandemic, including the lockdowns, mask mandates, vaccines, vaccine passports and discrimination within Australia since early 2020. Focussing on the loss of liberty, Christensen notes that at the height of the pandemic the case fatality ratio was far too low to justify the lockdowns. Noting the hokum lent to the mask and vaccine mandates, Christensen queries why lockdown became a go-to model from one country to the next despite the science not justifying such draconian tactics. Criticising the power of the World Economic Forum (WEF), Christensen vituperates how the WEF instigated the Great Reset, influencing world leaders who parroted the WEF mantra on lockdown while this organisation, a vast collection of the wealthiest companies (eg. Big Tech, the weapons industry, major media, Big Pharma, the insurance industry, etc) on the planet, aggressively pushed lockdown. Christensen analyses the vast power of the WEF, observing how the editorial narrative in mass media is being driven by the corporate sector, which has its hands in every level of government, healthcare, public policy, corporate media, and Big Tech. Major media and Big Tech, Christensen notes, have been instrumental in controlling the social and political narrative by curating what is published within major media and what is permitted to be uttered and shared on social media.