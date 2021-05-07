In this episode, Helen Dale, Senior Writer at Law & Liberty, elaborates on the differences between traditionalism and One Nation Conservatism, noting some of the similarities with socialism as she addresses the spectrum of political responses in the face of pandemic mitigation policies. Dale also discusses the refusal of those who voted against Brexit to accept the electoral results, “not giving loser consent” within a democracy, while underscoring this moment’s political parallels to the civil war in Lebanon and the Moral Majority in the US during the 1980s. Outlining the shifts in right-wing and left-wing politics, highlighting the right’s tradition of reading “across the aisle”, Dale notes that the left is not only not abiding by this ethical obligation, but she also links this critique to the predatory academic publishing industry and the appalling abuses currently within academia and media today, which result in an entanglement of ideologies that clash where the oppressor-oppressed paradigms are discursively reproduced in order to silence opposing voices