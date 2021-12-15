Jeffrey A. Tucker, founder of the Brownstone Institute, discusses pandemic mitigation measures in the US and around the planet that he has previously termed “central planning in the 21st century.” Detailing how governments and the media have failed to transmit accurate information regarding at-risk demographic groups for COVID-19 while failing to address how pathogens are part our biological world, Tucker delineates how lockdowns “only prolong the pain at best.” Highlighting the current social segregation within many countries where vaccine passports have been rolled out and virus mandates brought in, Tucker analyses the political theatre set up to make the public believe that they are are “safer” when in reality there is no data to demonstrate that masks or plexiglass dividers have served any function in virus mitigation. Maintaining that these devices, among other virus mitigation measures, exist as liturgies to demonstrate the citizen’s willingness to participate in what he calls an “obedience test,” Tucker argues that our humanity has been taken away from us and that our task is now to take it back.