Jenni Swayne, a former teacher, discusses her work as a women’s rights activist and her recent arrest for stickering in Newport, Gwent (Wales). Elaborating on how the police arrested her on suspicion of having committed a “hate crime” (a public order offence), after which time she was held in a cell for ten hours, Swayne details the treatment by the police, including the police interrogation and the limitations put upon her until the bail is over in a month’s time when she will learn if she will be charged or cautioned or if the case will be dropped entirely. One of the stickers she posted reads, “No child is born in the wrong body: humans never change sex.” Another found by the police, who searched her house, removing several sheets of stickers, reads: “3+ women killed by men each week: Domestic violence kills.” As Harry Miller puts it, Swayne is being put through a system where “the process becomes the punishment.”