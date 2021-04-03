Joanna Williams, writer and founder of the think tank Cieo and director of the Freedom, Democracy and Victimhood Project at Civitas, examines the transformation of left-wing politics and higher education in Britain. She rejects the notion of a coordinated Gramscian long march through the institutions, arguing instead that traditional academic gatekeepers abandoned the defence of knowledge and scholarship, leaving the door open for identitarian ideologies. Williams contends that identity politics has enabled middle-class progressives to sideline the working class while claiming the mantle of oppression through race, gender and sexuality. Universities, she observes, now equip students with the latest terminological distinctions that serve as markers of social superiority and tools of divide-and-rule. Turning to the pandemic, she criticises the left’s framing of lockdown as a selfless act, which pathologised those facing economic hardship or demanding the right to work while elevating selected protests as morally pure. Williams highlights how public debate has become dominated by a narrow stratum of middle-class voices amplified by social media, calling for the recovery of broader democratic participation and the reintroduction of ordinary people’s experiences into political and cultural discussion.