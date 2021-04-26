In this episode Joey Brite discusses her article, “The Four Horsemen of the Gender-Critical Apocalypse,” that caused upheaval amongst various women in the “gender-critical” feminist movement. Detailing her grass-roots organising and activism within the jazz music and lesbian communities, Brite expounds on the class apartheid within the contemporary feminist movement where working class women’s voices are demonised and she recounts the recent attempts to shut down these women’s views. Highlighting the contradictory narrative where the “true tans” acceptance by some feminists is necessarily creating a two-tiered class-based scene for political activism, Brite critiques the bourgeois feminists who are platforming and prioritising men over working-class feminist voices while colluding with men who traffic in gender to advance exceptions to their gender criticism.
Savage Minds Podcast
This podcast takes on current events, social commentary, the arts & politics through discussions with experts in the field.This podcast takes on current events, social commentary, the arts & politics through discussions with experts in the field.
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