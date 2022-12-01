Julie Ponesse, author of My Choice: The Ethical Case Against Covid-19 Vaccine Mandates (2021), discusses the field of ethics and role that fear played within the landscape of a global pandemic and how this stalls the ability of humans to understand and process new information, inclines us towards pessimism, and moves society towards a certain level of gullibity of official political narratives that claim to “save” society. In a sharp criticism of what has happened since March 2020, Ponesse analyses how those who supported lockdowns—who believed the official narrative of fear, as a result of which encouraged them to push the narrative, even at times cruelly within their own social and professional circles—are now confronted with the fact that everything they supported and enacted was all a lie, discussing this demographic’s compliance to draconian pandemic responses. Noting how internet culture has already trained a generation to locking themselves down with computers and mobile devices, Ponesse discusses the ways in which public opinion became controlled by big tech and major media across most of the planet manufacturing a homogeneous public health narrative without including any other scientific counterpoints, what Ponnes views as the signal that we were collectively being lied to.