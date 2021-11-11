Karen Davis, host of the Youtube channel “You're Kiddin', Right?” discusses her recent episode where she addresses those within the gender-critical movement who undermine the credibility of their own arguments whereby, on the one hand, they insist that gender is harmful to women and that sex-based language is vital to for women’s rights and, on the other, they reinforce the delusions of “mentally ill people” while treating the category of woman as an “honorific” that reduces women to a fantasy or an aspiration. Analysing the questions that Julia Long posed at a recent conference in the UK, Davis observes the elitism that has authorised certain gender-critics to recreate a privileged class of their “true trans” friends, while insisting that others obey these women’s exceptions, further exacerbating the class and intellectual divide. Davis demonstrates how calling any men “women” is a losing strategy for those who fundamentally don’t believe in the strength of their own arguments as they claim that certain men are not women, but others are. Explaining that it is simply not possible to “be kind” as some of the more privileged gender-critics believe themselves to be while also transmitting a coherent argument that humans simply cannot change sex.