Linda Blade, sports performance coach, President of Athletics Alberta, former Canadian heptathlon champion and PhD in kinesiology specialising in sexual dimorphism, examines the rapid capture of Canadian schools and sport by gender-identity ideology. She describes how SOGI curricula in British Columbia and Alberta teach children from kindergarten that sex is a spectrum and gender is chosen, often leading to social and medical transition without parental knowledge or consent, as illustrated by the case of Robert Hoogland, jailed for refusing to affirm his daughter as male. Blade traces how the same ideology reached sport policy, requiring the inclusion of male-bodied athletes in female categories and thereby undermining fairness, safety and the very purpose of sex-segregated competition. Drawing on her experience as athlete, coach and administrator, she contrasts the decades-long struggle for women’s Olympic inclusion with the speed at which governing bodies, shielded by LGBTQ secretariats and influenced by figures such as Joanna Harper, have rewritten the rules. She argues that the current framework treats women’s categories as optional while presenting any defence of biological reality as harmful and suggests that parallel, female-only competitions with stronger incentives may eventually become necessary if mainstream sport continues to prioritise self-identification over material sex differences.