In this episode, Dr Lisa Littman, a physician-scientist, discusses her research on “rapid-onset gender dysphoria” (also called ROGD), a phenomenon that has been observed from 2012 onwards, where females exhibiting late-onset gender dysphoria first started to become visible. Here, Littman notes how this new type of presentation, previously absent from the research literature, necessitated further study, and she elaborates on how her research has been received as well as the reasons behind and the results of her follow-up study, a side-by-side comparison of her research methods and the methods of articles supporting the gender identity affirming approach. In this discussion, Littman explains the impact of her research on the current debates regarding the medical and psychological establishments that advance the cure of “gender identity” while discussing gender dysphoria, the experiences of people who desist after identifying as transgender, and people who detransition after gender transition.