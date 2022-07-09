Mary Lou Singleton, midwife, nurse practitioner and medical freedom activist, discusses the foundational myths buttressing Covid-19 virus mitigation—from the medical, public and political policies—in detailing what she witnessed in her practice. Singleton discusses the political underbelly that virus mitigation shares with the gender identity movement and the recent US Supreme Court decision which upended Roe v Wade while noting the misogyny that leaves women’s bodies expropriated by both political valences. Singleton elaborates how the right wants to restrict the women’s and girls’ freedom to somatic autonomy and reproductive healthcare and the left in unable to define what a women is while catering to regressive sexual stereotypes. Tracing the threads between the pseudo-science spun by legacy media during the past two-and-a-half years of the coronavirus pandemic and the propagation of similar medical hokum regarding gender ideology, Singleton addresses our current era’s most troubling reality where science has been repressed in the name of political decisions and medical totalitarianism.
Savage Minds Podcast
This podcast takes on current events, social commentary, the arts & politics through discussions with experts in the field.This podcast takes on current events, social commentary, the arts & politics through discussions with experts in the field.
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