Michael Conroy, founder of Men At Work, discusses his training programme for professionals whose aim of is to support those working with boys and young men in understanding the social influences, values and beliefs which lead to sexism, misogyny and a range of harmful behaviours. In this episode, Julian Vigo discusses with Michael the influences that form young boys into men which legitimate certain learned behavioural patterns, to include violence wherein they discuss the harms of gender—masculinity and femininity—and how societies reward boys for certain types of social actions while punishing them for others.
Savage Minds Podcast
This podcast takes on current events, social commentary, the arts & politics through discussions with experts in the field.This podcast takes on current events, social commentary, the arts & politics through discussions with experts in the field.
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