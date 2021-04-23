Savage Minds

Savage Minds

Savage Minds
Savage Minds Podcast
Michael Conroy
0:00
-1:15:45

Michael Conroy

S1E49
Savage Minds's avatar
Savage Minds

Michael Conroy, founder of Men At Work, discusses his training programme for professionals whose aim of is to support those working with boys and young men in understanding the social influences, values and beliefs which lead to sexism, misogyny and a range of harmful behaviours. In this episode, Julian Vigo discusses with Michael the influences that form young boys into men which legitimate certain learned behavioural patterns, to include violence wherein they discuss the harms of gender—masculinity and femininity—and how societies reward boys for certain types of social actions while punishing them for others.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Savage Minds · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture