Naomi Cunningham, a barrister and director and Chair of Sex Matters, discusses her entry into the gender debate and the wider implications of the Gender Recognition Act (2004). Elaborating the disconnect between the medical and legal frameworks on the subject of gender dysphoria, Cunningham notes how the surge of girls declaring themselves as transgender demonstrates a dereliction of duty by adults who should be protecting these adolescents instead of cheering them on. Cunningham also covers her work on submission and compliance to the Workplace Equality Index highlighting how the Equal Treatment Bench Book has been exploited as she details the vast capture of these institutions by the transgender lobby that has homed in on the country’s judiciary. Considering how human beings are invested in “getting into role” as humans tend to be vulnerable to group think, Cunningham elucidates the concept of the Milgram shock experiment in explaining the way in which judges have been given “training” that “bypasses their critical faculties.”