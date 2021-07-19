Nicola Williams

Nic Williams, PhD discusses her work as director of Fair Play for Women in providing advice to policy makers on how to fairly balance the rights of women and those who identify as “transgender.” Williams covers the push to keep women's spaces single-sex detailing her work on prisons and sports from the grassroots level, to chatting with Martina Navratilova over the sports debate and to having invited herself to a meeting hosted by World Athletics in Switzerland about the rules for trans athletes. Williams describes the climate over the past four which where she was left ostracised and where she was often times the only voice at the table speaking up for women’s rights. She also covers the triumphs such as the recent high court victory against the Office for National Statistics (ONS) after Fair Play for Women took the ONS to court to stop them redefining sex in the census. Williams also expounds upon her concern for young lesbians underscoring how being a scientist has informed her approach to this debate where evidence and facts matter.