Dr Phillip Altman, a retired Pharmacologist with expertise in the areas of clinical medical research and pharmaceutical drug regulatory affairs in Australia, discusses his 10 September 2022 lecture to the Australian Medical Professional Society (AMPS) wherein he criticises the science during the COVID pandemic, announcing, “We, the Australian people, have been deceived—we have been lied to.” Altman elaborates on his career working within this sector, reflecting upon the ideological hold that Big Pharma maintains over medical literature and medical thought while also revealing how he was blind-sided by the manner in which the “iconic medical journals” that inform physicians are highly controlled by Big Pharma. Describing Australia’s recent 17% excess death rate, Altman expounds how few are asking for accountability of these deaths and vituperates the misuse of PCR tests during the pandemic, asking, “What’s the point in measuring all those people if they’re not really sick?” Altman confirms that public health policy should have been driven by hospital admissions for COVID-19 which would have allowed for “a more realistic approach” to addressing this virus, instead of one “driven by fear,” adding, “And that was intentional.” Covering the power of the bureaucrats who drove lockdowns and vaccine mandates around the world, Altman confirms how they achieved their “amazing power by using fear…and they will not let go. And they stay silent regarding vaccine mandates: they know that these vaccines do not prevent infection or transmission of infections…The whole world knows that now—even the CDC and the NIH—they’re saying it. They’ve had to admit now.”