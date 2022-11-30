Sall Grover, founder and CEO of the female-only social networking app Giggle, examines the escalating conflicts over sex-based rights amid the rise of gender identity ideology. Drawing on her experiences in Hollywood and as a new mother, she traces how institutional capture has enabled males to access women’s prisons, sports and digital spaces, citing a male sex offender housed in an Australian women’s prison and her own protracted legal battle with the Australian Human Rights Commission. The discussion details the complaint lodged by a man who had legally changed his birth certificate to female, the subsequent federal court proceedings, and the broader implications of embedding “gender identity” clauses within sex discrimination law. Grover argues that self-identification policies erase the material reality of sex, undermine single-sex provisions, and constitute a profound form of misogyny by redefining women according to male perceptions of femininity. She critiques media figures and activist campaigns that frame biological sex as bigotry while ignoring evidence of social contagion, rapid-onset gender dysphoria and the disproportionate medicalisation of young females. The conversation also addresses the weaponisation of language, the selective application of inclusion, and the failure of human rights bodies to prioritise female safety. Throughout, broader questions emerge about the erosion of women’s hard-won rights, the role of elite institutions in propagating unexamined ideology, and the practical necessity of female-only spaces in an era when basic definitions of sex are contested. The result is a clear-eyed analysis of how legal fictions and institutional incentives are reshaping everyday protections for women and girls.