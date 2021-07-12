Savage Minds

Savage Minds

Savage Minds
Savage Minds Podcast
Thomas Prosser
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Thomas Prosser

S1E71
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Savage Minds

Dr. Thomas Prosser, a Reader in European social policy at Cardiff University, discusses his latest book, What’s in it for me? Self-interest and political difference (2021), highlighting the economic and cultural foundations of different world views and how they relate to tribalism, Brexit and changes in liberal democracies. Analysing self-interest and political partisanship, Prosser discusses with Julian Vigo the rise of identity politics since the global pandemic and how these recent developments raise fascinating questions about different interests and liberal democracy.

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