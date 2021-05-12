Tim Newbold, a senior research fellow in the Department of Genetics, Evolution and Environment at University College London, talks with Julian Vigo about how biodiversity is changing around the world due to climate change and what this means for human societies. Newbold shares his and his team’s latest research, to include “A biodiversity target based on species extinctions,” addressing the declining populations of insects, birds, and reptiles due to the removal of natural habitats and other imprints that humans leave on the planet. Discussing recent research demonstrating that between one-fourth and one-fifth of species face extinction within the coming decades, Newbold covers his team’s work on biodiversity models addressing the widespread declines among bumble bee populations. Addressing the functions of natural ecosystems dependant upon biodiversity such as seed dispersal, nutrient cycling and pollination, Newbold notes that with the loss of species from ecosystems these important functions are also lost.
Savage Minds Podcast
This podcast takes on current events, social commentary, the arts & politics through discussions with experts in the field.This podcast takes on current events, social commentary, the arts & politics through discussions with experts in the field.
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